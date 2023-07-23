Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a report of a shooting to find a 2-year-old critically injured in a Nacogdoches home on Saturday.

Around 11:37 a.m., police, firemen and EMS responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Texas Oak St., according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

First responders arrived and learned that a 2-year-old child had found a handgun inside the residence and shot themselves in the head, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital for a higher level of care. The child is believed to be in critical condition.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation. Police have said no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
East Texas law enforcement agencies warning people about potential phishing scams

Latest News

She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
Hundreds of people of all ages gathered downtown for the annual Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree.
Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree takes place in downtown Athens
Athens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham
WebXtra: Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree takes place in downtown Athens
One East Texas rescue mission intends to stay a “go-to” cooling station for the remainder of...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers cooling station all summer long