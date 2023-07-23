Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 4 of series

The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics with a 2-1 series lead
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (55-44, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-73, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (6-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Medina (3-7, 5.79 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -237, Athletics +194; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics leading the series 2-1.

Oakland has a 28-73 record overall and a 15-38 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 20-60 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Houston is 55-44 overall and 30-22 in road games. The Astros have gone 23-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Astros are ahead 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 RBI for the Athletics. Ryan Noda is 8-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 25 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .302 for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 14-for-42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Astros: 6-4, .244 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
East Texas law enforcement agencies warning people about potential phishing scams

Latest News

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
Arkansas ends fiscal year with $1.1 billion surplus, state’s second largest
Arkansas State Treasurer Mark Lowery has been hospitalized after suffering another stroke, his...
Arkansas treasurer, Mark Lowery, hospitalized after second stroke
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden settles child support case with Arkansas woman