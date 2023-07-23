House fire in Killeen leads to death of over 20 animals

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A house fire early Sunday morning led to the death of over 20 dogs and cats.

The Killeen Fire Department were sent out to a house fire in the 4500 block of Twin Oaks Circle at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they were told more than 20 dogs and cats lived inside the house. They confirmed the resident of the house had already evacuated the house.

Killeen Fire Department say the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of the fire department arriving. Crews continued to extinguish areas for another 30 minutes.

Fire crews found 22 cats and two dogs inside the house during the search and rescue.

Killeen Fire Department says two cats were revived by paramedics, but the remaining 20 cats and two dogs died from heavy smoke conditions.

Paramedics checked the resident of the home for smoke inhalation, but they did not need to be moved to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

No foul play is suspected.

The home was determined to be unlivable, and the displaced residents were helped on scene by the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Animal Services personnel help with taking the animals from the scene that did not survive.

