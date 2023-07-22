Volunteers help landscape injured marine’s new Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Marine Sergeant Quentin Hamilton’s service in Afghanistan left him severely injured when he stepped on a 10-pound IED that exploded underneath him.

After over 3 years of recovery, Hamilton made the tough choice to amputate.

“Everything failed, and surgery would have been three times longer than amputation would have been for recovery,” Hamilton said.

Now, Hamilton and his family are getting a new home that has been specially designed with over 40 unique adaptations to make life easier for injured veterans.

“It’s going to be amazing, especially in the later years when walking around becomes a lot tougher,” Hamilton said.

Shaquanta Bailey with Homes For Our Troops says the nonprofit builds and donates these adapted custom homes for severely injured, post-9/11 veterans.

“We have built 361 homes across 45 states, and we currently have 70 active projects going on right now all across the country,” Bailey said. “We have built 56 homes here in Texas, more than any other state.”

These homes help injured veterans rebuild their lives, with adaptations designed to give them the freedom to live their life like normal.

“There’s pull down shelving, roll-in countertops, a roll-in shower,” Bailey said. “Just all kinds of different things that are going to help just rebuild that life for that veteran.”

Veteran Adam Putt says that receiving his home from Homes For Our Troops back in 2019 was life-changing.

“I remember what it felt like to see the people come out in support of me, and I want to extend that to Quentin and his family,” Putt said. ”We’re a community, not just of Homes For Our Troops recipients, but we’re a brotherhood of the military.”

Friday morning, Homes For Our Troops invited Gainesville residents to help plant sod, move rocks, and fix up the landscape at Hamilton’s new home.

Volunteer Matthew Green said that it was hard work, but that he still enjoyed every second of it.

“There’s nothing like being motivated to help somebody, so it doesn’t feel like work,” Green said. “It feels like I’m doing something honest, meaningfuI. love it.”

Thanks to Homes For Our Troops and everyone who came out to volunteer today, Hamilton and his family are one step closer to moving into their brand new home.

Homes For Our Troops will give Hamilton his house key on September 16th, and they’re inviting everyone in the community to come join in on the celebration.

