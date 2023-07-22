Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! As promised, highs this afternoon ranged anywhere from the upper 80s to 101 degrees from north to south thanks to our weak summer-time cold front! Spotty showers and thunderstorms also developed south of I-20 through the afternoon and will remain a possibility through the evening hours as well before skies dry out overnight. Rain chances will become very spotty for our Sunday as higher pressure begins to build back in overhead meaning most won’t see a drop. As our weak cold front begins to “wash out”, temperatures will trend a bit warmer tomorrow, with a range of middle to upper 90s for many locations. Our warning trend will continue into next week, placing afternoon highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s each and every afternoon with mostly dry conditions through the upcoming work week. Stay cool, friends!

