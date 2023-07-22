Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers cooling station all summer long

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Case Manager Adam Bradley said anyone out in the heat should come to their cooling shelter, open all summer.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - When storms knocked out power in June during intense heat, cooling stations were set up around East Texas, but most of them shut down when power was restored. One East Texas rescue mission intends to stay a “go-to” cooling station for the remainder of the summer.

The 90+ degree heat, even on an overcast day, is enough to be dangerous for anyone who is out in it. Workers at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission know shelter can be a life saver.

While cooling shelters popped up when the power was out, they only operated for short periods, which is why the mission is offering its help in the heat.

Case Manager Adam Bradley said anyone who is out in the heat and needs a place to cool off should come to the mission.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Kilgore police are seeking information on two people suspected of theft at Johnny Ozark's Fried...
Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft

Latest News

Image of the newborn tapir.
Ellen Trout Zoo announces birth of Malayan Tapir
The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his...
True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents