Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers cooling station all summer long

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - When storms knocked out power in June during intense heat, cooling stations were set up around East Texas, but most of them shut down when power was restored. One East Texas rescue mission intends to stay a “go-to” cooling station for the remainder of the summer.

The 90+ degree heat, even on an overcast day, is enough to be dangerous for anyone who is out in it. Workers at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission know shelter can be a life saver.

While cooling shelters popped up when the power was out, they only operated for short periods, which is why the mission is offering its help in the heat.

Case Manager Adam Bradley said anyone who is out in the heat and needs a place to cool off should come to the mission.

