East Texas homeschooling sees continued increase following COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pandemic may be over, but COVID-19′s lasting effects left many changes.

The nationwide lock-down lead to more parents considering homeschooling. In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools nationwide, which led some parents to recognize homeschooling as a viable option. There has been a steady increase in the amount of parents choosing to educate their children at home; many do it because of their faith, some for more freedom to move around, and others to spend more time with their children.

Whatever the reason may be, all of them are choosing homeschooling over traditional public school and contributing to what could be the largest generation of homeschooled children in U.S. history. Four families who homeschool their children shared their views on why they have chosen this route.

“I think you boil it down to freedom and focus, we’re free to move, my wife has a very demanding career,” said homeschooler Josh Keith.

“I did not want my kids being away from me for eight hours a day, and with other people, I wanted to be with them, that was my biggest reason for sure,” homeschooler Brook Sturrock said.

“The Bible is real clear about it being the parents responsibility to over see their children’s education,” homeschooler Jennifer Flanders said. “Deuteronomy 19-23 talks about teaching the word of God to your children, as you lie down, as you rise up, when you walk along the way. Homeschooling certainly isn’t the only way for a parent to do that, but it is a convenient way. "

These parents are enjoying being part of the wave of families across the U.S. homeschooling their kids, and want other parents to know it can be a good option.

“Go for it, reach out. There are many different homeschooling groups in the Tyler/Lindale area, there are so many different organizations,” said homeschooler Kimberly Lee. “We have so many opportunities in Tyler, I encourage anyone that is even considering it to reach out and consider exploring it. And talk to people who are currently homeschooling.”

The number of homeschooled kids in the U.S. is around five percent, and is expected to keep rising.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.