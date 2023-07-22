Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 juvenile employees of East Texas McDonald’s accused of credit card fraud

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Two juveniles have been arrested after an East Texas McDonald’s customer reported suspicious charges on their credit card.

This happened in Pittsburg. The customer reported the suspicious charge on July 17 after making a purchase at the McDonald’s.

Pittsburg police began to investigate, and with the help of the franchise, two juvenile employees were identified as suspects. The employees were fired and arrested.

“We take credit card fraud very seriously and upion learning about this unacceptable behavior, we took immediate action to identify and terminate the employees involved,” the owner-operator of the Pittsburg McDonald’s, Roy Griggs, said in a statement.

Pittsburg police ask anyone that has made a purchase at the restaurant between May 1 and July 15 and has noticed any suspicious charges to give them a call at (903) 856-7201.

