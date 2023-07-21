Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Investigators testify for prosecution in trial of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend

By Lauren Tear
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Laurent Tear reports from the Henderson County Courthouse where day four of Christopher Hood’s trial is underway. Hood is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Brooke Spurgeon, in 2021. Three witnesses for the state have testified so far this morning, including a trace evidence examiner, as well as a former Seven Points Police Department officer.

