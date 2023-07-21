Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas produce growers face challenging summer heat

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For produce growers, it’s a challenging time entering the hottest part of the East Texas summer.

A good spring and early summer with plenty of rainfall helped growers thrive with healthy produce. But with near triple-digit heat, plants begin to wither and die off.

According to Gregg County Agri-Life Extension Agent Shanequa davis, watering the proper amount is the key to keeping plants alive and producing. But knowing when to water can make the difference on whether they survive the heat.

