Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Houston police searching for suspect who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint

The suspect initially acts like a customer, then displays a handgun and demands money. Credit: Houston Police Department /BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a pawn shop in Houston.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows a male suspect entering a pawn shop on the 7100 block of Bellfort Street at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect initially acts like a customer, then displays a handgun and demands money from the cash register. According to police, the suspect removed money from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, four inches tall, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt reading “California Republic.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete,...
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Christopher Hood
WebXtra: Investigators testify for prosecution in trial of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend
Trial day 4
WebXtra: Investigators testify for prosecution in trial of Henderson County man accused of killing g
Dequallian Thomas
Longview man sentenced to 3 years for 2021 stabbing
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death