WATCH: Houston police searching for suspect who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a pawn shop in Houston.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows a male suspect entering a pawn shop on the 7100 block of Bellfort Street at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect initially acts like a customer, then displays a handgun and demands money from the cash register. According to police, the suspect removed money from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, four inches tall, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt reading “California Republic.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

