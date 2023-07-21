Tyler man arrested in connection with attempted gas station robbery

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities arrested a Tyler man Friday following an attempted convenience store robbery.

Dayton Grant Sherfield, 22, was arrested Friday afternoon after a report of a robbery at the Exxon station on I-20 and Hwy 110 near Lindale around 12 p.m. According to the caller, the suspect attempted to forcibly remove money from the store register, but the cashier resisted. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala heading west on I-20.

Smith County Deputies, Smith County Pct. 5 Constables Office, Texas DPS Troopers and Lindale PD quickly began a search of the area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The release said Lindale police officers found a matching car in the parking lot of the Appletree Inn at I-20 and U.S. 69 North. Upon arrival of additional units, Sherfield was reportedly found in the back seat of the Impala and taken into custody.

Sherfield was taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and will be booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of robbery.

