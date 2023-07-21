True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, True Vine Brewing Company held a concert fundraiser for Tyler Balltzglier.

The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his family’s band, Brothers & Sisters.

A few weeks ago Balltzglier found out he would need a liver transplant. and Traci Dixion set up this event to help with medical bills.

“Once you know Tyler, you love him, he makes an impact on your life. Weather you have just met him or have known him for years. I would say Tyler just means love to people. If you know Tyler, you love him, he just exuberates love and compassion to everyone he meets and he is just a very special human being,” she said.

Tyler’s family has received support from across the country.

“Just the barrage of texts and people concerned, and because we traveled around for 20 years, we knew and met literally tens of thousands of people, so we’re hearing from people from California to Maine. "

Although Tyler has many fans, his parents may be his biggest.

“He’s just great at anything he does; he loves people. I call him the world’s best friend, He is just one of those kind of people that everybody is attracted to He knows how to hold people’s hearts and listen to them and give them an authentic ear.”

