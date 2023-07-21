Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant

True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, True Vine Brewing Company held a concert fundraiser for Tyler Balltzglier.

The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his family’s band, Brothers & Sisters.

A few weeks ago Balltzglier found out he would need a liver transplant. and Traci Dixion set up this event to help with medical bills.

“Once you know Tyler, you love him, he makes an impact on your life. Weather you have just met him or have known him for years. I would say Tyler just means love to people. If you know Tyler, you love him, he just exuberates love and compassion to everyone he meets and he is just a very special human being,” she said.

Tyler’s family has received support from across the country.

“Just the barrage of texts and people concerned, and because we traveled around for 20 years, we knew and met literally tens of thousands of people, so we’re hearing from people from California to Maine. "

Although Tyler has many fans, his parents may be his biggest.

“He’s just great at anything he does; he loves people. I call him the world’s best friend, He is just one of those kind of people that everybody is attracted to He knows how to hold people’s hearts and listen to them and give them an authentic ear.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid

Latest News

Henderson resident Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.
Henderson man targeted by death threat scam via text messages
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler
The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his...
True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need