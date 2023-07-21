Texas pilot accounted for from WWII by Defense POW/MIA

WASHINGTON (KWTX) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Noel E. Shoup, 25, of Dublin, Texas, killed during World War II, was accounted for April 6, 2023.

In February 1944, Shoup was assigned to the 359th Bombardment Squadron, 303d Bombardment Group (Heavy). On Feb. 28 Shoup was piloting a B-17F “Flying Fortress,” that was struck by anti-aircraft after a bombing raid on German rocket sites in France’s Pas-de-Calais department.

His body was not recovered, and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war. The War Department issued a finding of death on July 14, 1945.

“According to witnesses before the B17F crashed near the village of Le Translay, France, three airmen parachuted successfully, seven crew members were killed, five were recovered and identified and the remaining two including Shoup were not identified. At the time of the crash, German forces recovered six sets of remains, near the village of Wiammeville, France and were buried in the English World War I Memorial Cemetery at Abbeville on March 2, 1944,” said Public Affairs.

In September 2017 two French researchers led a DPAA Investigation Team to an aircraft crash site in Wiammeville, France. Which resulted in subsequent investigation and recovery efforts in 2018, finding material evidence and osseous remains.

In October 2019, X-452 St. Andre was disinterred from the Suresnes American Cemetery and transported the remains to the DPAA laboratory for forensic analysis.

To identify Shoup’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome (Y-STR) analysis.

Shoup’s name is recorded on the on the Tablets of the Missing at Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neupré, Belgium, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Shoup will be buried on Sept. 11 in Dublin.

