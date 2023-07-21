Texas A&M Police K9 Jackie retires after 6 years on the job

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday, a Texas A&M Police veteran, K9 Jackie, retired after six years on the force.

John Browning, Jackie’s handler, says she started with the Texas A&M Police Department in 2017.

“K9s4COPs donated her to us and she went through an extensive training program in California and then she continued training with us here on campus for explosive detection,” Browning said.

During Jackie’s time on the force, she has had the opportunity to work in interesting place, like the Super Bowl, the World Series and attending every A&M home football game.

”She was trained to actually track through crowds of people, to somebody who is wearing or carrying an explosive, and she has since transitioned to a single purpose which is just the stationary bombs,” Browning said.

As a handler, Browning said he’s had the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people through her work.

Jackie will enjoy the rest of her retirement as the Browning family’s dog.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.