Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M Police K9 Jackie retires after 6 years on the job

Police dog Jackie retires after 6 years.
Police dog Jackie retires after 6 years.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday, a Texas A&M Police veteran, K9 Jackie, retired after six years on the force.

John Browning, Jackie’s handler, says she started with the Texas A&M Police Department in 2017.

K9s4COPs donated her to us and she went through an extensive training program in California and then she continued training with us here on campus for explosive detection,” Browning said.

During Jackie’s time on the force, she has had the opportunity to work in interesting place, like the Super Bowl, the World Series and attending every A&M home football game.

”She was trained to actually track through crowds of people, to somebody who is wearing or carrying an explosive, and she has since transitioned to a single purpose which is just the stationary bombs,” Browning said.

As a handler, Browning said he’s had the opportunity to meet a lot of interesting people through her work.

Jackie will enjoy the rest of her retirement as the Browning family’s dog.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Conner refused to stop and led officers on a 100+ mph, 13-minute pursuit.
Police video shows Lufkin high-speed pursuit
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
Dayton Grant Sherfield
Tyler man arrested in connection with attempted gas station robbery