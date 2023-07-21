Spinach egg cups by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck

Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Winnsboro, shares her recipe for “spinach egg cups,” an easy breakfast idea that is made in a muffin tin.

Spinach Egg Cups

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Grease a 12-muffin tin with cooking spray, or a smaller muffin tin will work as well.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.

Evenly divide the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and feta between muffin wells. Pour the egg mixture over the spinach mixture, filling evenly.

Bake for 20-25 minutes (if using a smaller muffin pan, 15-18 minutes), or until puffed and no longer jiggly.