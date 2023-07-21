Spinach egg cups by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Winnsboro, shares her recipe for “spinach egg cups,” an easy breakfast idea that is made in a muffin tin.
Spinach Egg Cups
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 12 eggs
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 cups fresh spinach, roughly chopped
- 1 (8-ounce) jar sun-dried tomatoes, drained and roughly chopped
- 4 ounces feta, crumbled
- Minced flat leaf parsley, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Grease a 12-muffin tin with cooking spray, or a smaller muffin tin will work as well.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
- Evenly divide the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and feta between muffin wells. Pour the egg mixture over the spinach mixture, filling evenly.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes (if using a smaller muffin pan, 15-18 minutes), or until puffed and no longer jiggly.
- Top with fresh parsley if desired and serve. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
