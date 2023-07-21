Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Spinach egg cups by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Winnsboro, shares her recipe for “spinach egg cups,” an easy breakfast idea that is made in a muffin tin.

Spinach Egg Cups

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 12 eggs
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 2 cups fresh spinach, roughly chopped
  • 1 (8-ounce) jar sun-dried tomatoes, drained and roughly chopped
  • 4 ounces feta, crumbled
  • Minced flat leaf parsley, for serving (optional)

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Grease a 12-muffin tin with cooking spray, or a smaller muffin tin will work as well.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper.
  3. Evenly divide the spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and feta between muffin wells. Pour the egg mixture over the spinach mixture, filling evenly.
  4. Bake for 20-25 minutes (if using a smaller muffin pan, 15-18 minutes), or until puffed and no longer jiggly.
  5. Top with fresh parsley if desired and serve. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

