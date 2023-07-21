Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Single mother loses everything in arson fire: ‘Thousands of dollars just gone’

A Nevada mother says she has lost all of her belongings in an arson fire. (Source: KOLO)
By Freixys Casado and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev, (KOLO/Gray News) - A northern Nevada woman says she’s been left with nothing after a fire destroyed her dream home.

Karina Rios told KOLO that she woke up to a raging fire last Sunday after a friend alerted her to the flames.

Rios was able to escape without injury and her child was also not home, but she said they lost all of their belongings in the fire.

“Everything is completely damaged,” Rios said. “This place was really perfect for us and it’s hard to know that it is gone.”

According to Rios, she moved into the property in March hoping to give her 10-month-old son a safe place to grow up.

“Everything I worked for, thousands of dollars just gone,” Rios said. “Now, we have to look for a new place to go.”

Authorities said the fire didn’t appear to be accidental, with Leanna Esteinou under arrest and facing an arson charge after reportedly admitting to starting the fire.

“She just ruined a family’s life,” Rios said.

The mother of one said she didn’t have renters insurance and is now staying with a friend.

Rios’ friends have started a GoFundMe to help her with donations and expenses after losing her items in the fire.

Currently, the fundraiser has helped raise more than $8,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

