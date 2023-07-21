Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Several East Texas Counties, over the southern 1/2 of East Texas are under Burn Bans.
Hot through Friday. A bit cooler on Sat over northern areas...still hot, south. Few showers possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings for much of East Texas through tomorrow evening...Heat advisories are in effect for the western and southern fringe of East Texas through Friday as well. Burn Bans are now in effect for Cherokee, Houston, Polk, Angelina, and Newton Counties until further notice. Very dry conditions persist across all of East Texas, especially over the southern ½ of East Texas. Without any significant rainfall, more burn bans are expected, if not likely. A weak cold front passes into and through East Texas late Friday and throughout the day on Saturday. This front brings in slight chances for showers/thundershowers and some slightly cooler temperatures for a few days. We start drying out and heating back up next week. Highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, then back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Stay Cool out there and please continue to pray for rain. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay

Latest News

More Burn Bans across Southern areas of East Texas.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
More Burn Bans issued for portions of East Texas.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
More Burn Bans issued for portions of East Texas.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7