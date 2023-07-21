Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another very warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning.  A few more clouds are expected today with temperatures once again reaching the triple digits this afternoon.  An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8pm this evening.  A weak cold front arrives tonight into tomorrow morning with a tiny bit of relief from the heat.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day tomorrow and temperatures will still be hot, but humidity will be lower.  Expect afternoon highs near average for this time of the year this weekend.  The heat turns back up next week with more sunshine and more triple digits back in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete,...
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
More Burn Bans across Southern areas of East Texas.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
More Burn Bans across Southern areas of East Texas.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
More Burn Bans issued for portions of East Texas.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips