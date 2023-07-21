Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts

Freddie Vargas
Freddie Vargas(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Wednesday after police accused him of sexually assaulting a child.

Freddie Vargas, 38, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The arrest came after a forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim who told investigators that she was forced to watch pornographic videos by the defendant and also forced to perform multiple sex acts with him.

After questioning him, investigators claim Vargas denied some of the allegations but confessed to one.

Vargas remains in the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete,...
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
WebXtra: East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
Kilgore police are seeking information on two people suspected of theft at Johnny Ozark's Fried...
Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft