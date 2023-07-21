Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man was arrested Wednesday after police accused him of sexually assaulting a child.

Freddie Vargas, 38, was arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The arrest came after a forensic interview was conducted with the alleged victim who told investigators that she was forced to watch pornographic videos by the defendant and also forced to perform multiple sex acts with him.

After questioning him, investigators claim Vargas denied some of the allegations but confessed to one.

Vargas remains in the Harrison County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

