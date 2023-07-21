Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man sentenced to 3 years for 2021 stabbing

Dequallian Thomas
Dequallian Thomas(Gregg County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of committing a stabbing in July of 2021 pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced to three years for each charge.

Dequallian Thomas, 24, appeared before Judge Alfonso Charles and pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated assault.

On July 20, 2021, Thomas was arrested following a stabbing in the 200 block of E. Edgefield Avenue. Longview police and SWAT said Thomas barricaded himself inside a house, still armed with a knife, but that he surrendered shortly after.

On Friday, he was sentenced to three years in the institutional division of TDCJ for each charge, to be served concurrently.

