Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of theft at a local restaurant.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 at Johnny Ozark’s Fried Chicken, located at 2418 S. Henderson Blvd.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or via email Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2307-0938.

