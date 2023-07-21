Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft

Kilgore police are seeking information on two people suspected of theft at Johnny Ozark's Fried...
Kilgore police are seeking information on two people suspected of theft at Johnny Ozark's Fried Chicken restaurant.(Kilgore Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of theft at a local restaurant.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 at Johnny Ozark’s Fried Chicken, located at 2418 S. Henderson Blvd.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or via email Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2307-0938.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete,...
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
WebXtra: East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts