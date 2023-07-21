Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of theft at a local restaurant.
The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8 at Johnny Ozark’s Fried Chicken, located at 2418 S. Henderson Blvd.
Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or via email Justin.Murphy@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case number 2307-0938.
