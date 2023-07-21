Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Human remains discovered in luggage on Texas Ranch

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say the remains of a body were found in a piece of luggage on a ranch in Bexar County.

On July 21, 2023, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 10:45 a.m. of a suspicious package at a ranch in the 18000 Blk of W Loop 1604 S in far Southeast Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says people on the ranch were feeding their animals when they saw a piece of luggage on the middle of the property.

After the people investigated, they found human remains in the luggage.

“There wasn’t really a whole lot of effort to hide the body other than it was inside of a suitcase,” Salazar said.

At this time the body has not been identified and it is unknown how long the body was there prior to being found, according to Salazar.

Salazar says the medical examiner and fire marshal will be assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Freddie Vargas
Marshall man accused of forcing child to watch porn, engage in sex acts
Kilgore police are seeking information on two people suspected of theft at Johnny Ozark's Fried...
Kilgore police seek public’s help in connection with fried chicken restaurant theft

Latest News

She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
Athens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham
Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree takes place in downtown Athens
Athens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham
WebXtra: Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree takes place in downtown Athens
One East Texas rescue mission intends to stay a “go-to” cooling station for the remainder of...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers cooling station all summer long
One East Texas rescue mission intends to stay a “go-to” cooling station for the remainder of...
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission offers cooling station all summer long