Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A few showers and storms possible over the weekend. Dangerous heat returns next week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! To no one’s surprise, it was another very hot afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a few spots cracking out a 100-degree mark once again. Thankfully, a weak cold front is currently pushing south through our northern zones and will eventually stall out somewhere south of I-20 by tomorrow morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for our northern counties early tomorrow, with slightly better chances for scattered rain closer to the front in Deep East Texas throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage still looks very limited, meaning many of us won’t see a drop and it’ll still be OUR job to stay safe and cool during the heat over the weekend. Limited rain chances will continue to be a possibility for Sunday, generally for areas close to the stalled out front, then higher pressure builds back in for next week which will lead to highs jumping back up into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each afternoon. There is a small silver lining for early next week’s forecast, as a few showers or storms will be possible along a sea-breeze on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Cross your fingers and hope for some rain, because drought conditions are really starting to get out of hand for most of East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-21-23