Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death

Jardon Castle
Jardon Castle(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the fourth and final suspect in the April murder of Lufkin man Richard Coutee.

Jardon Castle, 18, of Jasper, was taken into custody around midnight Friday by the marshals in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The marshals have been searching for Castle for the past several months and also aided in the July 10 arrest of Trederrick Sherman, 17, in Crockett.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all of their hard work in getting the last of these suspects into custody,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.

Castle, Sherman, Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, and a juvenile, are charged with murder in Coutee’s April 3 shooting death.

Castle will be extradited back to Angelina County in the coming weeks.

Previous reporting:

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man

Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting

