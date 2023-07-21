Ellen Trout Zoo announces birth of Malayan Tapir

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo has announced the birth of a Malayan Tapir.

According to the announcement, the baby tapir was born on Monday and it is currently off-exhibit with its mother to make sure it is nursing properly.

The Malayan Tapir is the largest of four varieties, the zoo said, and is native to Southeast Asia. The animal is related to horses and rhinos, and are herbivorous. The Malayan Tapir is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Tapir pregnancies last 13 to 14 months, and they only have one baby.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.