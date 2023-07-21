Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Ellen Trout Zoo announces birth of Malayan Tapir

Image of the newborn tapir.
Image of the newborn tapir.(Ellen Trout Zoo.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo has announced the birth of a Malayan Tapir.

According to the announcement, the baby tapir was born on Monday and it is currently off-exhibit with its mother to make sure it is nursing properly.

The Malayan Tapir is the largest of four varieties, the zoo said, and is native to Southeast Asia. The animal is related to horses and rhinos, and are herbivorous. The Malayan Tapir is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Tapir pregnancies last 13 to 14 months, and they only have one baby.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his...
True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Entrance to UT Health ER.
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need