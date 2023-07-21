Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates

KLTV′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Dr. Jennifer Newton about reasons for the spike in maternal mortality and how women can reduce risk.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States. A report from the CDC counted 1,200 women who died of maternal causes in 2021.

In 2020, that number was down 861. And, in 2019, it was 754.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with an OBGYN, Dr. Jennifer Newton with Four Seasons Women’s Health, about the reasons for the spike and what women can do to reduce the risk.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete,...
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Entrance to UT Health ER.
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7