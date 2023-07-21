Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin

Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Lufkin that exceeded 100 mph.

Robert Lee Conner IV, 27, of Pollok, was arrested late Thursday night after he evaded a traffic stop for an expired registration and led officers on a high-speed chase, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Pebsworth said officers attempted to stop Conner’s Dodge pickup in the 800 block of North Medford Drive around 11:55 p.m., but he refused to stop and led officers on a 100+ mph, 13-minute pursuit. At times during the pursuit, Conner allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road. The chase ended on U.S. 69 south after officers performed a successful PIT maneuver on Conner’s truck around 12:05 p.m., Pebsworth said.

Conner was taken into custody without further incident. The release said he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Conner was booked into the Angelina County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $25,000 for both charges, collectively.

Pebsworth noted that Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman and his deputies provided backup to Lufkin officers during this incident and assisted in Conner’s arrest.

