WebXtra: Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler

KLTV’s Noemy Sanchez spoke with “Mile Monster” Jeff and Gaven “The GOAT” at Lone Star Harley Davidson in Tyler.
By Noemy Sanchez
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Noemy Sanchez spoke with “Mile Monster” Jeff and Gaven “The GOAT” at Lone Star Harley Davidson in Tyler.

The Mile Monsters are a Texas based biker non-profit group on day six of a Texas-sized tour of every Harley Davidson dealership in the state. According to Jeff, Gaven has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and visiting every Texas shop was his big wish.

The Mile Monsters work hard to fulfill the dreams of children diagnosed with Duchenne, and to spread awareness about the disease.

To find out more about the work the Mile Monsters are doing, and to support Gaven and kids like him, click here.

UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
JCU is the only HBCU in Texas to receive this multi-million-dollar grant which is part of an...
Jarvis students to learn higher levels of cancer research thanks to NSF grant
