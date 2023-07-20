Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Indiana police responding to burglary call find baby deer in basement

Police in Indiana last month responded to a report of a burglary in progress, and found the “suspect” was a baby deer. Credit: IMPD/BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
From TMX

INDIANAPPOLIS, Indiana - Police in Indiana last month responded to a report of a burglary in progress, and found the “suspect” was a baby deer seeking shelter.

A video shared by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department shows officers arriving to find a small basement window broken. A person tells the officer they don’t think a person could fit through the window.

“I don’t think so either, unless it was like a 3-year-old,” an officer says.

Upon entering the basement, officers discovered a small fawn making a mess. After chasing the baby deer, dubbed Bambi, officers covered it with a blanket.

“Hopefully she can find mama,” an officer says as he carries the deer outside. The officer removes the blanket and the deer runs away.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

