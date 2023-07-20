Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Waco small businesses team up to host ‘Barbie Party’ for the movie’s premiere

Small businesses in Waco team up to throw a Barbie Party
Small businesses in Waco team up to throw a Barbie Party(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Several small businesses in Waco are teaming up to host a Barbie-themed party in a pink a-frame Airbnb in Lacy Lakeview to celebrate the “Barbie” movie’s premiere Friday.

“It’s iconic to everybody, any age,” Melody Hammer, an organizer for the event and the owner of LOUD Lounge, a create-your-own-nail polish business in Waco, said. “We thought it would be fun to have a Barbie Party to celebrate the premiere of the movie.”

Hammer and Alli Pozenik, who is the owner of Airbnb, A-Frame Alli LLC, wanted to utilize their excitement about the new movie as an opportunity to have fun and spread awareness about their businesses. Hammer said they posted about including other businesses who were interested in the theme, and the response was overwhelming.

“We put it on social media, and we just had tons of people that wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

Multiple vendors will be set up at the event and offering their pink merchandise for sale and for giveaways.

WATCH ON THE KWTX NEWS 10 YOUTUBE PAGE:

A grand prize will go to the winner of the Barbie scavenger hunt as multiple Barbie’s will be placed around the home for attendees to find.

Hammer said this is a really special opportunity because it symbolizes all of the different types of Barbie’s there are and how many different types of businesses that are coming together.

“There’s just lots of different types of diversity in the Barbie’s, and, as a female business owner, I love that she has so many professions and she’s a go-getter,” she said. “I think everyone loves barbie for different reasons, but we can all love barbie together and celebrate it.”

There will be refreshments and attendees are encouraged to wear pink for a costume contest. Hammer will park her revamped airstream trailer in front of the home for anyone who wants to create their own nail polish.

There will be ‘Malibu Barbie’ rum cocktails for adults and pink drinks for kids. There will also be a life-sized and miniature Barbie box photo booth for anyone to take pictures in. A DJ will be at the event as well.

The event is free, but Hammer hopes it will spread the word about the small businesses in Waco.

“The fact that we were able to put on this event, and we had so many people reach out to us, it’s just a great group of people who are local and small business, and we are all trying to hustle and make sure people know that we exist and we’re around,” she said.

The event will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 305 Old Central Road in Lacy Lakeview. Anyone is welcome to attend, but if you RSVP at theloudlounge.com, you will get a free pink nail polish.

The following is a list of businesses planning to participate:

  • A-Frame Alli LLC
  • Ash & Palm Co. Clay Earrings
  • Black Daisy Boutique
  • Blue Dream Designs
  • Dreamy Picnics
  • DJ Pure
  • Jimmie Quinns
  • La Frescura Snack Cart
  • Lizzy’s Customs
  • Loud Lounge
  • Mari’s Macs
  • Mike’s Creations
  • Pearl White & Co
  • SOS Cotton Candy
  • Sugars by Lean
  • Trively Art
  • Waco’s Party Props

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid

Latest News

Longview firefighters on scene of house fire.
Longview area fire departments’ mutual aid can escalate during summer heat
Entrance to UT Health ER.
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
Henderson resident Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.
Henderson man targeted by death threat scam
Henderson resident Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.
WebXtra: Henderson man targeted by death threat scam
Dave Reeves, president of DFW Teamsters.
Dave Reeves, president of Local Teamsters 767, discusses negotiations with UPS