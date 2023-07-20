Two Houston Police officers arrested in separate incidents

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department says two officers have been arrested and charged for misdemeanors in separate incidents.

Both officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation from the Internal Affairs Division.

One officer, Sergeant S. Childers, was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated at the end of his shift, according to HPD. Sgt. Childers was with HPD for 27 years and was assigned to the Clear Lake Division,

HPD says the second officer, Senior Police Officer S. Martinez, assaulted his girlfriend while off-duty. He was arrested and charged for Assault - Family Violence. Martinez was assigned to the Traffic Enforcement Division.

HPD did not go into more details about either arrest.

