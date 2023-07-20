Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday’s Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Again today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another very warm start with temperatures starting out in the 80s this morning.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.  Temperatures will once again reach the triple digits this afternoon and feel even hotter out there.  Another excessive heat warning is in effect through this evening.  More of the same for Friday, then by Friday evening, a weak cold front begins to move into East Texas.  Although there is no cold air moving in behind this front, northeast winds will drop the humidity a little bit and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible along the front, especially during the day on Saturday.  Temperatures will drop back to near average for this time of the year this weekend, but quickly warm back up into the triple digits by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
East Texas deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
Deanna Petty has lived in the Hamptons for two and a half months; she said there are a lot of...
Gardening helps nourish mental, physical health of Hamptons of Tyler residents