Sabine County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in several burglaries across the region.

According to a Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Andrew Lee Ancell is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in several counties. Chief Investigator JP McDonough said a mail carrier called Tuesday in the FM 3315 area reporting a suspicious person. Around that time, a resident reported the theft of two handguns, survival equipment, a backpack and clothes.

A man believed to be Ancell has been seen several times in the area, but has disappeared into the woods in each instance. His last appearance was in the Yellowpine area Wednesday, when he reportedly approached a woman’s porch asking for water. McDonough said the man was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Authorities are urging residents to be on the lookout for the man, and report any information to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

