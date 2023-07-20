Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy

Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Ranchers Association gathered in Tyler to discuss ranching issues around the state, One of the biggest is the sweltering heat Texas has experienced this summer.

“Well, obviously heat takes a toll on cattle. I will tell you, though, that cattle raisers are probably better with their cattle than they are their kids, take better care of ‘em”

This summer heat can be a problem for ranchers trying to take care of their cattle but they are taking action.

“We go through a lot of measures, a lot of shade, plenty of water; we take care of these cattle, a lot of people bring them in their barn, provide fans for them. They are pretty resilient animals.”

We headed to Scott Herod’s ranch just outside Tyler to see what he’s doing amid this heat wave to make sure his cattle are taken care of.

“A lot of people in town may think we’ve had a wet summer, but in actuality our rain has come in large increments and we’ve had these very dry conditions, higher humidity than normal, so our soils are drying out”

Herod says despite all the green we see, conditions are very dry.

“Like on Sunday in Tyler, the concrete area we call it, the city loop got an hour of rain, we got zero. There’s a lot of people in town in those areas thinking we’re having a wet summer, but in actuality, we’re dry and we’re dealing with humidity like we haven’t before.”

Humidity raises the heat index, and that can be dangerous for cattle.

“The heat Index is more of a true storyteller of what our cattle, our livestock, are experiencing.”

.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Hamptons Gardening
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
East Texas reading programs encourage kids to pursue interests, form ideas
Longview ISD board may award money to 11th child in JL Everhart case
Lindale Student Comes Home