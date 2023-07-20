Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another very warm start with temperatures starting out in the 80s this morning.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.  Temperatures will once again reach the triple digits this afternoon and feel even hotter out there.  Another excessive heat warning is in effect through this evening.  More of the same for Friday, then by Friday evening, a weak cold front begins to move into East Texas.  Although there is no cold air moving in behind this front, northeast winds will drop the humidity a little bit and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible along the front, especially during the day on Saturday.  Temperatures will drop back to near average for this time of the year this weekend, but quickly warm back up into the triple digits by the middle of next week.

