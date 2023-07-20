Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for an overnight shooting.

According to a report by the department, officers responded at 9:20 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Victory Drive. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they found a male victim outside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

