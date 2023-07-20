Lindale student returns home after long recovery from ski injuries in Colorado

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Earlier this year, senior Hannah Evans was involved in a skiing accident in Denver, Colorado, where she suffered several injuries from hitting trees.

She had a vertebrae fracture, a rod in her femur, and also had to have her pelvis reattached. Since then, Hannah has been at a rehabilitation facility in Denver and has gone through several surgeries and procedures.

Well, Wednesday, the streets were filled as Hannah returned home to East Texas for the very first time since her accident. She was welcomed by family, friends and many others from the community.

Lindale police helped escort and direct traffic through the celebration.

Event Organizer Kim Ellgass said today’s parade was a huge community effort.

“As soon as Ashely, Hannah’s mom, posted that tomorrow’s the day, and they were coming home from Denver, we knew exactly what we needed to do, so we rallied the troops, and we got on the phone with everyone you could imagine,” Ellgass said.

With a long flight and a two-hour drive home from the airport, friends and family said this parade was the perfect way to welcome Hannah back home.

They said they’ve been hoping and waiting for this moment for months.

“We’ve been praying for Hannah since the day of the accident and watched her progress, and it’s been such a blessing to pray for her and to watch her get better, and today just kind of finalizes that God is working in her life, and he’s taking care of her,” said Shelby Vaughan.

Hannah’s family is more than grateful for the love and support they’ve received during this time.

