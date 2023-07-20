Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: Criminal complaints obtained by KWTX claim a Central Texas woman acted “recklessly” in the vicinity of a gasoline spill inside an apartment unit, igniting a devastating fire that killed three people and burned an apartment complex to the ground.

Acacia Adams, the woman wanted in the fire at the Northgate Apartments, turned herself in to the McLennan County Jail on her own accord Thursday evening after three manslaughter warrants were issued for her arrest earlier in the day.

Adams, a criminal complaint states, is accused of “recklessly causing the deaths of” Marshall Burns, Kristopher Rowe, and Lacresia Vanya.

Firefighters first responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. on July 16 after a fire broke out at unit #3 at the complex, located at 115 Faye Drive.

The fiery inferno killed three people, injured four others, and destroyed the apartment complex, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman. About 30 people were displaced after the fire burned 16 apartment units to the ground.

KWTX Reporter Ally Kadlubar spoke with Adams at the scene of the fire the morning of July 17. The woman told KWTX she began banging on doors to alert the others during the fire. “I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe, if I scream or yell I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

WEB XTRA: Ally Kadlubar’s full interview with Acacia Adams

An investigation revealed Adams “recklessly left commonly known fire accelerants, such as a container of gasoline and motorbike containing gasoline, inside the apartment,” the complaint states. =”The defendant recklessly allowed the motorbike to leak gasoline throughout the apartment.”

Adams, the complaint further states, “admitted to using an ignitor (lighter) to burn an incense stick within the vicinity of the accelerator prior to the fire, setting the blaze.”

The criminal complaint states the victims were killed “in the apartment complex due to the fire that began in apartment #3 with reckless behavior.”

COMPLETE COVERAGE FROM 7.17.20:

Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.