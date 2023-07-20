Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lacy Lakeview Fire: Woman burned incense stick after gasoline spilled inside unit, ‘recklessly’ igniting deadly inferno, document states

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have...
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department confirmed to KWTX that three manslaughter warrants have been obtained for Acacia Adams (SEEN ABOVE) in Monday’s devastating fire at the Northgate Apartments.(KWTX IMAGE. DO NOT USE WITHOUT PERMISSION)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - BREAKING: Criminal complaints obtained by KWTX claim a Central Texas woman acted “recklessly” in the vicinity of a gasoline spill inside an apartment unit, igniting a devastating fire that killed three people and burned an apartment complex to the ground.

Acacia Adams, the woman wanted in the fire at the Northgate Apartments, turned herself in to the McLennan County Jail on her own accord Thursday evening after three manslaughter warrants were issued for her arrest earlier in the day.

Adams, a criminal complaint states, is accused of “recklessly causing the deaths of” Marshall Burns, Kristopher Rowe, and Lacresia Vanya.

Firefighters first responded to the call at 11:30 p.m. on July 16 after a fire broke out at unit #3 at the complex, located at 115 Faye Drive.

The fiery inferno killed three people, injured four others, and destroyed the apartment complex, according to Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman. About 30 people were displaced after the fire burned 16 apartment units to the ground.

KWTX Reporter Ally Kadlubar spoke with Adams at the scene of the fire the morning of July 17. The woman told KWTX she began banging on doors to alert the others during the fire. “I warned everybody because I understood, I can’t save everybody, so maybe, if I scream or yell I can alert them to get out,” Adams said.

WEB XTRA: Ally Kadlubar’s full interview with Acacia Adams

An investigation revealed Adams “recklessly left commonly known fire accelerants, such as a container of gasoline and motorbike containing gasoline, inside the apartment,” the complaint states. =”The defendant recklessly allowed the motorbike to leak gasoline throughout the apartment.”

Adams, the complaint further states, “admitted to using an ignitor (lighter) to burn an incense stick within the vicinity of the accelerator prior to the fire, setting the blaze.”

The criminal complaint states the victims were killed “in the apartment complex due to the fire that began in apartment #3 with reckless behavior.”

COMPLETE COVERAGE FROM 7.17.20:

Complete Coverage: Devastating fire kills 3 at Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Longview police investigate overnight shooting that injured 1

Latest News

Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Conner refused to stop and led officers on a 100+ mph, 13-minute pursuit.
Police video shows Lufkin high-speed pursuit
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
WebXtra: ‘Drive to Remember’ car show to be held Saturday at Maude Cobb
Dayton Grant Sherfield
Tyler man arrested in connection with attempted gas station robbery