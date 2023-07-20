Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury hears testimony from mother of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend

The trial of a Henderson County man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2021 continued Thursday.
By JD Conte and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a Henderson County man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2021 continued Thursday.

On February 18, 2021, Brooke Spurgeon, 22, died at an area hospital after being shot earlier in the day. Christopher Hood, 48, is charged with murder. He has waived his right to a trial by jury and is instead being tried solely by the presiding judge. Trial proceedings began Tuesday.

On Wednesday, neighbors testified against Hood, related their eye-witness accounts of the aftermath of the alleged murder, including Hood saying “What did I do,” repeatedly. Later, bodycam footage from the officers on the scene was shown, including that of the first officer to arrive. This video showed Hood covered in blood, and the couple’s six-week-old child being removed from the scene by a firefighter.

Hood’s mother testified against her son once the trial resumed Thursday. According to the mother, Hood had called her after the incident and said, “Mom, come get Charlie, I just shot Brooke.”

Forensic experts testified Thursday as well, including the one who performed Spurgeon’s autopsy. According to the expert, Spurgeon’s gunshot wounds were consistent with those fired from two to three feet away. It was also noted that gun residue found on Hood was located largely on his right hand.

Argumentation was heard on the admissibility of Hood’s prior offenses. Ultimately, it was decided that only the crimes committed by Hood while he was involved with Spurgeon would be considered in this case.

The prosecution said on Wednesday that they expect to rest their case Friday, with the defense beginning Monday.

