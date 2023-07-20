Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson man targeted by death threat scam

A recently reported scam had a frightening twist: death threats. Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Most of us are familiar with phone scams, those trying to steal money through numerous ruses, but an East Texas man was recently targeted with a scam that had a frightening twist: death threats.

Henderson resident Jason Wright said it started two weeks ago, when he got a strange text. A group threatened his life and the lives of his family unless he paid them a sum of money.

Wright even received graphic images of mutilated bodies, of questionable origins, as proof of what the group was capable of. He made a report to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

In one text, he was given 30 minutes to make a payment, or the group threatened to send “hitmen” to find him. But, Wright said the 30 minutes came and went, and he has heard nothing more from them.

