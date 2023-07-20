Fugitive wanted for drug crimes found hiding behind refrigerator in Palestine home

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department arrested a fugitive wanted for drug-related offenses after they found him hiding behind a refrigerator inside a Palestine residence.

According to authorities, they received a tip that wanted fugitive, Marquis Long, was spotted at 907 Campbell in Palestine. Long was wanted after being sentenced to 99 years in TDCJ by an Anderson County jury for drug related charges. Long failed to appear for his second day of trial.

Upon arrival officers began searching the property and found Long hiding behind a refrigerator. He was taken into custody without incident. Officers also arrested Long’s girlfriend, Kristy Rhyne, and charged her with Criminal Trespass and Hindering Apprehension of a Fugitive.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.