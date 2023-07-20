Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

More Burn Bans issued for the southern sections of East Texas.
Continued Hot through Friday. Slightly cooler with a few showers on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings for much of East Texas through at least this evening...Heat Advisories are likely to remain in effect through at least Friday. Burn Bans are now in effect for Cherokee, Houston, Polk, Angelina, and Newton Counties until further notice. Very dry conditions persist across all of East Texas, especially over the southern ½ of East Texas. Without any significant rainfall, more burn bans are possible, if not likely. A weak cold front passes into and through East Texas late Friday and throughout the day on Saturday. This front brings in slight chances for showers/thundershowers and some slightly cooler temperatures for a few days. We start drying out and heating back up next week. Highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, then back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Stay Cool out there and please continue to pray for rain. Have a great day.

