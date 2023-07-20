Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology

This component attaches to the outside of the head, and contains a microphone, battery, and...
This component attaches to the outside of the head, and contains a microphone, battery, and magnetic coil used to transmit data.(Ryan Osborne)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The deaf community has relied on a variety of technology like video call interpreters, captioned telephones and cochlear implants, a device that is neurologically implanted to deliver audio information to the brain.

According to the National Institute of Health, about 118,100 devices have been implanted in adults and 65,000 in children as of 2021.

But the deaf community says these advancements are not stopping the need for American Sign Language. The Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center agrees.

“I was born deaf. I received a cochlear implant when I was five and learned oral communication. It was very difficult for me. People just assumed I was you know, “fixed,” in a sense, because I had one. But really I could not understand.” said Alana Husband, the community coordinator for the center.

She says these technologies are a tool rather than a replacement.

“It’s important for children, whether or not they have the cochlear implant, to always have visual examples of language. It’ll help them understand English and reading better and it’s great to introduce sign language to children and use speech as well.”

Alana adds, “The deaf community accepts cochlear implants and, you know, oral and different modes of communication, but, really, sign language is a very important aspect of it.”

Technology cannot always be reliable; it can fail. And former deaf educator Susie Grona says language deprivation is a major issue among deaf education.

“If a child doesn’t have any language prior to the age of three, it is very difficult for them to ever catch back up.”

Grona said, “The cochlear implants are a fabulous tool, but you know the language is in the ASL, you know the English word order, the ASL grammar. Everything that’s in there for the language exposure is just vital and we need to get that to these children as soon as possible.”

American sign language is the third most commonly used ;language in the country, after English and Spanish. The center plans to offer ASL classes this fall as the interest to learn the language is growing at the facility.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Deanna Petty has lived in the Hamptons for two and a half months; she said there are a lot of...
Gardening helps nourish mental, physical health of Hamptons of Tyler residents
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
East Texas reading programs encourage kids to pursue interests, form ideas
Longview ISD board may award money to 11th child in JL Everhart case