Carthage Bulldogs receive 2022 state championship rings
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - At the Carthage Bulldog Fieldhouse on Wednesday, it was all about these state champions receiving their championship rings.

CISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said, “You know, one couldn’t say enough about our kids and coaches and the effort they put in all last year. The standard they set, the culture that that this program has helped build in the district of winning, of competition and of excellence. I’m just very excited for them to get to put these rings on their hands. Today is really special.”

Carthage Quarterback Conner Cuff said, “You know, we’re finally wrapping it up and you know, finally put a cap on it, you know, just getting the rings and being here one last time was pretty special.”

Head Coach Scott Surratt has nine of the coveted rings now; will he have to get number 10 sized for his thumb?

“Well, we can maybe start working on putting on other places, but It’ll never get old, it’s a very special day,” said Surratt. “I know I’m the luckiest man in the world, but I’m very, very humbled every time we get one. But we got the fire going again and we’re going to chase number 10.”

