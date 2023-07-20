Can you drink too much water?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — How much water should we be drinking a day? It is a controversial topic.

And depending on who you ask, the answer you get might slightly differ.

However, two things are certain:

Drinking too little water will cause dehydration, and, Drinking too much water is potentially dangerous, throwing your body’s electrolyte balance off. In some rare cases, it can even lead to death.

But how much is too much water? And when can this possibly become an issue?

Dr. Thomas Arnold joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Wednesday (July 19) to weigh in on the subject. He discussed:

how much water we should be consuming,

whether it’s different for men and women,

whether overhydration is a problem,

what happens to our body if we consume too much water,

the signs that someone may have drank too much water, and,

the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke. (CDC)

