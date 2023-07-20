Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Attorney for Tyler man accused of machete murder withdraws

The defense attorney for David Thompson, who is accused of killing a woman with a machete, withdrew from the case Thursday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The attorney representing a Tyler man accused of killing a woman with a machete withdrew from the case Thursday.

David Michael Thompson, 50, is accused in the May 25, 2022, murder of Jaci Wilkerson. Thompson was indicted for the crime in September, and his trial was scheduled for October 2023. During a Thursday motion hearing in Judge Taylor Heaton’s court, Thompson’s attorney, John Jarvis, withdrew from the case.

Thompson had reportedly written a letter to Heaton regarding allegations against Jarvis, which Jarvis said caused the loss of an investigator. According to Jarvis, these allegations would render him unable to continue representation of Thompson.

Thompson requested new representation, and Heaton assigned attorney Robert Perkins to the case. Due to Thompson’s jury trial being set for October and Perkin’s need to acquaint himself with the details of the case, Heaton moved the trial date to January 2024.

According to the Smith County Court calendar, Thompson’s next appearance will be for pre-trial proceedings on Dec. 11.

