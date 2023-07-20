Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 displaced after Longview house fire

(Sariah Bonds)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities said a faulty electrical outlet caused a fire that displaced two adults and three children on Monday.

On July 17 at about 4:26 p.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Tracy Lynn Street for a reported residential structure fire, according to a release from the Longview Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw fire and smoke coming from the roof eaves, indicating fire had reached the attic. An estimated $42,000 in damage was done before firemen were able to extinguish the flames, and the release said the fire originated in the laundry room.

Because of the fire, two adults and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Authorities said an electrical receptacle for the clothes dryer has been identified as the cause of the fire.

During firefighting operations, one firefighter became disoriented and called a “mayday,” indicating he needed assistance. Crews were able to find the firefighter and escort him out of the structure. He did not suffer any injuries and did not require any medical treatment.

Christopher Hood
Burn ban file graphic.
File photo
