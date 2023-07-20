Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Hamptons Gardening
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Summer Reading Program
Lindale Student Comes Home
Longview ISD board may award money to 11th child in JL Everhart case