3 Shelbyville residents arrested, accused of malnourishing dogs

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection with the alleged mistreatment of animals.

According to a report by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began on Thursday, July 14 based on reports that dogs were left malnourished. After an investigator with the Shelby County district attorney’s office located the animals at a residence in Shelbyville, the animals were removed from the residence and placed in the care of another individual.

Following that investigation, Leigh Ann Cartwright, 37, X’Zavier Cartwright, 19, and Kayden Cartwright, 17, were arrested each on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Saturday. They were released the same day on $1,000 personal bonds.

